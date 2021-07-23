CHMP endorses review finding no link between viral vector in Zynteglo and blood cancer

The European Medicines Agency’s ’s human medicines committee, CHMP, has endorsed findings of a review which concluded that there is no evidence Zynteglo causes a blood cancer known as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Zynteglo (autologous CD34+ cells encoding βA-T87Q-globin gene), a gene therapy for the blood disorder beta thalassaemia, uses a viral vector (or modified virus) to deliver a working gene into the patient’s blood cells.
In June 2019, The European Commission (EC) granted conditional marketing authorization for Zynteglo to the drug’s developer, USA-based bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze