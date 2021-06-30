Saturday 8 November 2025

Chugai files for COVID-19 antibody cocktail approval in Japan

Biotechnology
30 June 2021
chugai_kamakura_large

Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has filed a new drug application with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab (formerly known as REGN-COV2) for the treatment of COVID-19. The application seeks the Special Approval for Emergency.

Last month, Chugai reached agreement with the Japanese government to secure the antibody cocktail for the year 2021 for domestic supply, if it is approved by the regulatory authority in Japan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of infections of variants, has been persistent, and new treatment options are needed. The antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in a global phase III clinical study,” said Chugai’s president and chief executive Dr Osamu Okuda. “We will collaborate closely with Japanese health authority to deliver this antibody cocktail as a new treatment to patients as soon as possible.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chugai in-licenses antibody cocktail for COVID-19 from Roche
11 December 2020
Biotechnology
Roche cocktail stops coronavirus and key variants
23 March 2021
Biotechnology
Chugai and Alebund enter option and license deal for EOS789
10 July 2021
Biotechnology
Japan is first country to approve COVID-19 cocktail Ronapreve
20 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze