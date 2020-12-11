Saturday 8 November 2025

Chugai in-licenses antibody cocktail for COVID-19 from Roche

Biotechnology
11 December 2020
chugai_kamakura_large

Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4519) has concluded a license agreement with its majority shareholder, Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX), for the development and commercialization in Japan for the antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab (formerly known as REGN-COV2) for COVID-19.

The antibody cocktail combining two virus neutralizing antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, was created by the USA’s Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Roche and Regeneron are collaborating on developing and commercializing casirivimab and imdevimab. As part of the agreement, Regeneron will distribute the treatment in the USA, while Roche will be responsible for manufacturing and distribution outside the USA. Under the license agreement between Chugai and Roche, Chugai obtained development and exclusive commercialization rights in Japan for casirivimab and imdevimab.

The casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail is currently being studied globally in a Phase II/III clinical study for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization, a Phase II/III clinical study for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and a Phase III clinical study for prevention of infection in COVID-19 household contacts. A Phase III open-label clinical study for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization is also ongoing in the UK (the ‘RECOVERY’ trial).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Regeneron's REGEN-COV2 receives EUA
23 November 2020
Biotechnology
Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail reduces virus levels and medical visits
29 October 2020
Biotechnology
Trial pause dents hopes for Regeneron coronavirus treatment
2 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Chugai in-licenses oral COVID-19 candidate
19 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze