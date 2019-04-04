Thursday 23 October 2025

Cigna insulin price cap signals which way wind is blowing

Biotechnology
4 April 2019
syringe_syringes_big

Major US insurer Cigna has moved to cap insulin prices for customers, together with its new acquisition Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits manager (PBM).

The firms say they are launching a new plan, the Patient Assurance Program, which permits eligible people with diabetes to pay no more than $25 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

Cigna is working with drugmakers to lower co-payments. Last year, the average amount paid by the firm’s customers for a month’s worth of insulin was $41.50.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Greek industry boss: are we going to increase public pharmaceutical expenditure?
8 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA's acting head honored by role due to 'tradition of promoting innovation'
10 April 2019
Generics
New competitor and Cigna switch for Mylan's EpiPen
13 January 2017
Pharmaceutical
Cigna to buy USA's leading PBM for $67 billion
8 March 2018




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Alkermes to acquire Avadel
Pharmaceutical
Alkermes to acquire Avadel
23 October 2025
Biotechnology
Astellas sBLA accepted for FDA priority review in bladder cancer
23 October 2025
Biotechnology
Summit Therapeutics raises $500 million
23 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s Jascayd follows up US approval with Chinese nod
22 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neuphoria trial failure prompts anxiety
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Takeda bulks up oncology portfolio via deal with Innovent
22 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Change goes on at Novo Nordisk with new board to be elected
22 October 2025

Company Spotlight

ImCheck Therapeutics
A privately-held French biotech advancing a clinical pipeline of gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.


More Features in Biotechnology

Astellas sBLA accepted for FDA priority review in bladder cancer
23 October 2025
Summit Therapeutics raises $500 million
23 October 2025
Takeda bulks up oncology portfolio via deal with Innovent
22 October 2025
Tezspire approved in the EU for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
22 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze