Cigna insulin price cap signals which way wind is blowing

Major US insurer Cigna has moved to cap insulin prices for customers, together with its new acquisition Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits manager (PBM).

The firms say they are launching a new plan, the Patient Assurance Program, which permits eligible people with diabetes to pay no more than $25 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

Cigna is working with drugmakers to lower co-payments. Last year, the average amount paid by the firm’s customers for a month’s worth of insulin was $41.50.