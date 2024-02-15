Monday 29 September 2025

Citius seeks to get back on track with Lymphir resubmission

Biotechnology
15 February 2024
citius-pharma-large-1

US biopharma Citius Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CTXR) has announced the resubmission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Lymphir (denileukin diftitox) for patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy.

The resubmission follows ongoing discussions with the FDA resulting from a Complete Response Letter (CRL) received by the company in July of last year.

Citius has expressed confidence that it has addressed enhanced product testing and additional manufacturing controls noted in the letter, which did not cite safety or efficacy issues or require additional trials to be carried out.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA sets PDUFA date for Citius cancer candidate
19 March 2024
Biotechnology
Citius to spin off oncology division into separate public company
25 October 2023
Biotechnology
Theratechnologies tumbles as FDA issues CRL on tesamorelin sBLA
25 January 2024
Biotechnology
Citius set back in bid to revive med for rare form of non-Hodgkin's
31 July 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze