Citius seeks to get back on track with Lymphir resubmission

US biopharma Citius Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CTXR) has announced the resubmission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Lymphir (denileukin diftitox) for patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy.
The resubmission follows ongoing discussions with the FDA resulting from a Complete Response Letter (CRL) received by the company in July of last year.
Citius has expressed confidence that it has addressed enhanced product testing and additional manufacturing controls noted in the letter, which did not cite safety or efficacy issues or require additional trials to be carried out.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze