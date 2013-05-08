Clinical success rates for new cancer drugs doubled from the mid-1990s to early-2000s, says Tufts CSDD

Clinical success rates for new cancer drugs doubled between the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, while the number of new cancer drugs entering clinical testing increased 50 percent during the same time, according to an analysis recently completed by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
Clinical success rates - which reflect the share of investigational new compounds entering clinical testing that eventually obtain marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration - rose from 9.9% in the mid-1990s to 19.8% in the early-2000s, the study found. The clinical success rate for new cancer drugs entering clinical testing over the entire study period was 13%.
"That success rates increased during the 12 years we examined suggests, while drug development remains highly complex, drug companies are making headway in improving the development process," said Joseph DiMasi, Tufts CSDD director of economic analysis, who served as principal investigator on the study. He added: "Lower transition rates between Phase I and Phase II studies, and between Phase II and Phase III studies, suggest that early termination of less promising candidates early on helps improve later transition rates."
Mr DiMasi said a similar study he previously conducted found that, for the top 50 drug companies, clinical approval success rates for self-originated compounds across all therapeutic areas that entered clinical study during the same period ranged from 14% to 18%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze