Clinigen and Deciphera ink distribution deal for GIST drug

UK-headquartered pharma services and products company Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) announced it has signed a distribution agreement, with USA-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals for the supply and distribution of Qinlock (ripretinib) into multiple countries across the globe.
Qinlock was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.
Under the agreement, Clinigen will supply Qinlock into multiple countries where it is not yet commercially available.
