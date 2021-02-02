Saturday 8 November 2025

Clover advances with Dynavax on COVID-19 vaccine and drops GSK partnership

Biotechnology
2 February 2021
dynavax_big

China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals is to begin a global Phase II/III trial of its protein-based S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with US firm Dynavax Technologies' (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 plus alum.

The study will start in the first half of this year, with an interim analysis for vaccine efficacy potentially in the middle of 2021.

"Given the encouraging results of our adjuvanted s-trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate to-date, we are enthusiastic about progressing to a global Phase II/III efficacy study utilizing Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 plus alum"The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will continue to support the development of Clover’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate and will fund the development, including the Phase II/III trial, through licensure.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
CEPI extends COVID-19 vaccine deal with Clover Biopharma
3 November 2020
Biotechnology
Valneva and Dynavax ink deal for COVID-19 vaccine; UK govt contract
14 September 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly, GSK and Vir join forces to trial bamlanivimab and VIR-7831 for COVID-19
28 January 2021
Biotechnology
$230 million financing round for Clover Biopharmaceutical
25 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze