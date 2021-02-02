Clover advances with Dynavax on COVID-19 vaccine and drops GSK partnership

China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals is to begin a global Phase II/III trial of its protein-based S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with US firm Dynavax Technologies' (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 plus alum.
The study will start in the first half of this year, with an interim analysis for vaccine efficacy potentially in the middle of 2021.
"Given the encouraging results of our adjuvanted s-trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate to-date, we are enthusiastic about progressing to a global Phase II/III efficacy study utilizing Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 plus alum"The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will continue to support the development of Clover’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate and will fund the development, including the Phase II/III trial, through licensure.
