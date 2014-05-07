Saturday 8 November 2025

Cobra Biologics appoints Daniel Smith as CSO

7 May 2014
Cobra Biologics is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Smith as Chief Scientific Officer with the responsibility of enhancing Cobra’s DNA, virus, microbial and mammalian proteins research and development platforms.

Dr Smith has spent the last four years with the bioProcessUK team at the HealthTech & Medicines Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN), driving the innovation agenda for biologics bioprocessing in the UK as a Knowledge Transfer Manager. He successfully delivered a number of projects enhancing industrial and academic collaboration as well as innovation in bioprocessing as a Senior Technologist. The experience he has gained at the KTN has enabled him to build an extensive academic and industrial network, including key R&D innovators and opinion leaders.

Prior to work at the KTN, Dr Smith gained his industrial experience at Cobra in a variety of roles progressing from Senior Scientist  to Commercial Scientific Development Manager, responsible for developing  the strategy for customer’s projects, alongside maintaining scientific oversight of Cobra’s R&D projects.

