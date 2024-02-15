Monday 29 September 2025

Cogent leaps on news of oversubscribed $225 million placement

Biotechnology
15 February 2024
US biotech Cogent Biosciences (Nasdaq: COGT) saw its shares close up a massive 59.3% at $8.70 yesterday, after it announced a securities purchase agreement for a private investment in public equity financing that is expected to result in gross proceeds of around $225 million to the company, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

This financing was led by Commodore Capital and a large investment management firm and included participation from both new and existing investors, including Fairmount Funds, Redmile Group, Janus, TCGX, Adage Capital Partners, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Deerfield and Perceptive Advisors.

Proceeds will fund bezuclastinib development

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

