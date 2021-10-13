CombiGene sparkles on news of deal with Spark

Swedish neurological specialist CombiGene’s (COMBI: SO) shares traded as high as 14.10 Swedish kronor on Tuesday, from the morning's opening price of 6.29 kronor, after it revealed that it has entered into an exclusive collaboration and licensing deal with Spark Therapeutics on its CG01 project, a gene therapy that aims to treat drug resistant focal epilepsy.

The agreement provides Spark, which is a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), with the exclusive world-wide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize CG01. CombiGene will continue to execute certain aspects of the preclinical program in collaboration with Spark.

Financial terms