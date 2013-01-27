Companion diagnostics, key to development of personalized medicines, face hurdles, says Tufts CSDD

Companion diagnostics, which are central to the creation of personalized medicines, have captured the interest of many drug companies, but face a number of hurdles that could impede development, according to a panel of leaders from the research-based drug industry recently convened by the USA’s Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.

Still mostly in the early stages of development, companion diagnostics - tests linked to a therapeutic medicine that help identify a population of patients who are likely to respond to the drug - face a number of critical challenges, the panel said. They include reluctance on the part of investors to fund research, uncertainty regarding reimbursement from insurers, and questions about clinical and cost effectiveness due to insufficient data on the value that companion diagnostics deliver to patients.

"Despite these difficulties, interest in developing companion diagnostics remains strong," said Christopher-Paul Milne, director of research at Tufts CSDD, adding: "That's because drug companies recognize that companion diagnostics co-developed with a therapeutic can increase the probability of winning regulatory approval for the drug.”