Companion diagnostics, key to development of personalized medicines, face hurdles, says Tufts CSDD

Companion diagnostics, which are central to the creation of personalized medicines, have captured the interest of many drug companies, but face a number of hurdles that could impede development, according to a panel of leaders from the research-based drug industry recently convened by the USA’s Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
Still mostly in the early stages of development, companion diagnostics - tests linked to a therapeutic medicine that help identify a population of patients who are likely to respond to the drug - face a number of critical challenges, the panel said. They include reluctance on the part of investors to fund research, uncertainty regarding reimbursement from insurers, and questions about clinical and cost effectiveness due to insufficient data on the value that companion diagnostics deliver to patients.
"Despite these difficulties, interest in developing companion diagnostics remains strong," said Christopher-Paul Milne, director of research at Tufts CSDD, adding: "That's because drug companies recognize that companion diagnostics co-developed with a therapeutic can increase the probability of winning regulatory approval for the drug.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze