Saturday 8 November 2025

Conditional European approval for Tecartus in mantle cell lymphoma

Biotechnology
16 December 2020
kite-big

Following a positive recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in October, the European Commission has now granted conditional marketing authorization for Tecartus (autologous, anti-CD19-transduced CD3+ cells; formerly KTE-X19).

The drug was developed by Kite, now a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) as a result of its $11.9 billion acquisition in 2017.

Tecartus is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy including a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Conditional authorization is granted in the interest of public health where the benefit of immediate availability outweighs the risk of less comprehensive data available. However, full approval will have to be apllied for after one year, which will require additonal data to be submitted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Accelerating market uptake of cell and gene therapies
18 October 2021
Biotechnology
FDA green lights another Kite CAR-T therapy, Tecartus for MCL
27 July 2020
Biotechnology
ASH 2020: New data for Tecartus show durable response in MCL
7 December 2020
Biotechnology
Kite's MAA for second CAR-T cell therapy validated by EMA
29 January 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze