Confidential pricing agreements mitigate risks of low drug prices in key markets

Pharmaceutical brand teams design their global launch sequencing strategies to mitigate the risks associated with reference pricing, a top challenge at many drug companies, according to a new study by Cutting Edge Information.

The study, titled Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing: Mapping Commercialization Opportunities to Maximize Global Value and Expand Market Access, found that, on average, surveyed companies ranked the likelihood that a country’s price would be referenced in other markets at 8.5 of 10 in terms of importance. Nearly half of the surveyed companies ranked reference pricing 10 out of 10. A pharmaceutical brand’s global launch sequences are influenced by a number of factors as companies prioritize high-value markets to maximize product prices and establish market rates for new drugs.

UK at forefront of pricing accords