Monday 29 September 2025

Confidential pricing agreements mitigate risks of low drug prices in key markets

Biotechnology
18 October 2012

Pharmaceutical brand teams design their global launch sequencing strategies to mitigate the risks associated with reference pricing, a top challenge at many drug companies, according to a new study by Cutting Edge Information.

The study, titled Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing: Mapping Commercialization Opportunities to Maximize Global Value and Expand Market Access, found that, on average, surveyed companies ranked the likelihood that a country’s price would be referenced in other markets at 8.5 of 10 in terms of importance. Nearly half of the surveyed companies ranked reference pricing 10 out of 10. A pharmaceutical brand’s global launch sequences are influenced by a number of factors as companies prioritize high-value markets to maximize product prices and establish market rates for new drugs.

UK at forefront of pricing accords

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze