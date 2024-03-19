Contineum files for IPO

San-Diego, USA-based Contineum Therapeutics, a biotech developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology (NI&I) indications, is going public.

On Friday, the company filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.

Contineum, formerly known as Pipeline Therapeutics, has a clinical pipeline comprising two oral small molecules, the LPA1R antagonist PIPE-791 and the M1 muscarinic receptor antagonist, PIPE-307.