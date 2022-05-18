Coronavirus vaccine booster for children authorized in the USA

Extending its leadership in coronavirus vaccines, New York’s Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has widened its emergency authorization for Comirnaty in 5-11 year olds, to include a booster dose.

Discovered and developed by German firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), Comirnaty is an innovative mRNA-based vaccine, and by far the most commercially successful coronavirus jab available.

The latest approval from the US Food and Drug Administration will help Pfizer continue its domination of the market for COVID-19 shots.