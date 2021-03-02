Cosela now launched in USA for people with extensive-stage SCLC

US oncology drug developer G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX) and German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that Cosela (trilaciclib) for injection is now available in the USA.

The move follows the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Cosela in February to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). It is the first and only therapy designed to help protect bone marrow (myeloprotection) when administered prior to treatment with chemotherapy.

Sales forecast