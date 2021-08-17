Cosentyx approved for pediatric psoriasis patients in China

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has further approved Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients.

This approval for children of six years and older with a body weight of at least 50 kg, who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, makes the Novartis (NOVN: VX) drug the only interleukin inhibitor approved in China for these patients.

"We have taken another step in our ambition to expand Cosentyx to 10 indications over the next 10 years"Cosentyx is already approved in China for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and adult ankylosing spondylitis.