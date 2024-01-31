COUR Pharma raises $105 million in series A financing round

Chicago, USA-based biotech COUR Pharmaceuticals has raised $105 million in a series A financing round, co-led by Lumira Ventures and Alpha Wave Ventures.

Other groups investing in the company include the Roche Venture Fund, the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

COUR is focused on developing ﬁrst-in-class disease modifying therapies which induce antigen-speciﬁc tolerance for immune-mediated diseases.