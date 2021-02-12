Wednesday 19 November 2025

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca could see increased global uptake after strong efficacy results, says analyst

Biotechnology
12 February 2021
astrazeneca_research_large

The primary analysis of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Oxford’s vaccine is likely to put pressure on other companies to demonstrate reductions in transmission as soon as possible, says analytics company GlobalData.

Arafa Salam, infectious diseases analyst at GlobalData, comments: “While the efficacy profile of Pfizer/BioNtech may be higher after the second dose, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine demonstrated reduction in transmissions, and healthcare providers are likely to be swayed. Of course, it is possible that other vaccines may have even more potent reductions in transmission, but more time will be needed for them to demonstrate this effect, which is all the better for AstraZeneca.

“Until this data is available, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is likely to see increased global uptake due to its impressive efficacy in reducing severe disease, hospitalization and mortality, as well as reductions in transmission. This is especially supported by the vaccine’s low cost, which widens its scope.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
India delays exports of AstraZeneca shot; Italian situation explained
25 March 2021
Biotechnology
Approval of AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine promises relief to ailing UK
30 December 2020
Biotechnology
Children's study launched for AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine
15 February 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by WHO
17 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze