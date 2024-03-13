Coya Therapeutics presents ALS biomarker data

US clinical stage biotech Coya Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: COYA) shares closed down 7.7% at $9.01 yesterday, after it presented biomarker data as part of a panel presentation at the Society of Neuroimmune Pharmacology Conference.

The data highlights the strong predictive value of levels of an oxidative stress biomarker (4-HNE) with the rate of disease progression and survival in 50 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients from a longitudinal patient registry cohort. An additional analysis of another random 50 patients from the same patient registry cohort is being finalized and will be presented in the future.

In a proof-of-concept study in patients with ALS, the combination of low dose interleukin-2 (LD IL-2) and CTLA-4 Ig appeared to lower 4-HNE and other proinflammatory biomarker levels.