Creation of ABIVAX - a leader in therapeutic vaccines - in a Cuban collaboration

French venture capital firm Truffle Capital has announced the creation of Paris-based ABIVAX in collaboration with the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Centro de Ingenieria Genetica y Biotecnologia, CIGB).

This is the first ever start-up launched on the basis of a Euro-Cuban R&D collaboration. The goal of ABIVAX is to become a global leader in therapeutic vaccines and antivirals, leveraging both its existing product pipelines and future acquisitions that are currently in negotiations.

ABIVAX specializes in therapeutic vaccines and antivirals, combining the technologies and the product portfolios of three French biotech companies financed by Truffle Capital (Wittycell, Splicos and Zophis). An exclusive partnership agreement with the CIGB has been approved by the Cuban government and will further enrich the portfolio. The CIGB is the largest among the dozen or so subsidiaries under BioCubaFarma that specialize in the discovery, development and production of vaccines and antivirals. Meanwhile, the newly founded ABIVAX already possesses several key assets by itself including a set of complementary technology platforms, a high-value product portfolio and an experienced top management team.