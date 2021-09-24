Crysvita improves symptoms of rare bone disease, study shows

Japan’s Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) has provided new data for Crysvita (burosumab), revealing benefits for people with the rare metabolic bone disorder X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH).

People with XLH experience substantial pain, stiffness, fatigue and impairment in physical function, including difficulty walking.

Crysvita is an anti-FGF23 fully human monoclonal antibody, and the first treatment which is designed to target the underlying causes of the condition.