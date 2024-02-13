Monday 29 September 2025

CSL falls after heart drug fails in Phase III trial

Biotechnology
13 February 2024
Australian biotech CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) yesterday announced disappointing top-line results from its Phase III AEGIS-II trial, with the news sending the firm’s shares down as much as 5%, wiping A$7 billion off its market capitalization.

The study was evaluating the efficacy and safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) compared to placebo in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients following an acute myocardial infarction (AMI).

However, the study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of MACE reduction at 90 days. As a result, there are no plans for a near-term regulatory filing, said CSL, noting that there were no major safety or tolerability concerns with CSL112.

