CSL post strong first-half results

Biotechnology
14 February 2024
Leading Australian biotech CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) has reported financial results for the six months to December 31, 2023, showing that revenue came in at A$8.05 billion ($12.3 billion, up 11% at constant currency (CC).

Net profit after tax was A$$1.90 billion for the period, up 20% CC.  Underlying profit (NPATA) was A$2.02 billion, up 13% on a constant currency basis to A$2.06 billion. NPATA earnings per share were A$4.18, up 11%.

CSL reaffirmed guidance for full fiscal year 2024 is anticipated to be in the range of around A$2.9 billion to A$3.0 billion at CC.

