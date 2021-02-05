CureVac and UK government unite in attempt to stay on top of COVID-19 variants

German mRNA company CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) has entered a collaboration with the UK government to develop and manufacture potential vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Under the agreement, CureVac is expected to supply 50 million doses of variant vaccines to the UK, subject to regulatory approval.

The objective of the collaboration is to mitigate the effects of the current pandemic and help prepare against future SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks by working on multiple variant vaccines.