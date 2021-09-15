CureVac plays long game after missing vaccine peak

German mRNA specialist CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC), once seen as a leader in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, has scaled back its ambitions after disappointing trial results.
In June, a second interim analysis of a pivotal Phase IIb/III study showed vaccine efficacy of 47%, below the level required for statistical success.
Referring to an “unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset,” the company pinned the blame on the ongoing evolution of the virus.
Referring to an "unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset," the company pinned the blame on the ongoing evolution of the virus.
