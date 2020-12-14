CureVac's Phase IIb/III COVID-19 vaccine trial begins

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) specialist company CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) has enrolled the first participant in the pivotal Phase IIb/III study of its vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, against COVID-19.

The randomized, observer blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb/III trial called HERALD will assess the safety and efficacy of CVnCoV in adults at a dose of 12µg. The study is expected to include more than 35,000 participants at sites in Europe and Latin America.

Franz-Werner Haas, chief executive of CureVac, said: “With the start of the pivotal Phase IIb/III study, we have reached another important milestone in the development of our vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.