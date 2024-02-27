Curve Therapeutics raises £40.5 million

Privately-held UK biotech Curve Therapeutics today announced the closing of its successful £40.5 million ($51.4 million) Series A financing.

Pfizer Ventures led the round with participation from Columbus Venture Partners and British Patient Capital, which join founding investor Advent Life Sciences and co-lead from the seed round, Epidarex Capital.

Curve’s powerful Microcycle platform enables the direct discovery of biologically active molecules against targets that have been difficult to address using conventional drug discovery methods. Curve has built a discovery pipeline of assets including a first-in-class dual-inhibitor of HIF-1 and HIF-2 that addresses survival mechanisms in more than half of solid tumors, and a first-in-class inhibitor of ATIC dimerization that targets an important vulnerability in multiple cancers.