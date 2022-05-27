Cut-price cancer candidates show positive results at ASCO 22

Budget medicine specialist EQRx (Nasdaq: EQRX), a company focused on delivering innovative medicines at significantly lower prices, will present new data for its two lead programs at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22).

Launching at the start of 2020, EQRx aims to deliver lower prices for people, healthcare systems and society by re-engineering the process from discovery through to delivery.

The firm is developing sugemalimab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, and aumolertinib, a third-generation EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).