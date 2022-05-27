Saturday 8 November 2025

Cut-price cancer candidates show positive results at ASCO 22

Biotechnology
27 May 2022
eqrx_large-1

Budget medicine specialist EQRx (Nasdaq: EQRX), a company focused on delivering innovative medicines at significantly lower prices, will present new data for its two lead programs at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 22).

Launching at the start of 2020, EQRx aims to deliver lower prices for people, healthcare systems and society by re-engineering the process from discovery through to delivery.

The firm is developing sugemalimab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, and aumolertinib, a third-generation EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ASCO/EHA: Novartis' Kisqali, Piqray, Scemblix, CAR-T therapies and Tafinlar and Mekinist to feature
13 May 2022
Biotechnology
ASCO: Amgen to present Vectibix and Lumakras data
27 May 2022
Biotechnology
ASCO 22: Promising early data for next-gen CAR T-cell therapy
27 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
What to look out for at ASCO 22
25 May 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze