Daiichi Sankyo submits NDA in Japan for Gilead's CAR-T drug

A New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the CAR-T therapy axicabtagene ciloleucel to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and related lymphomas.
This drug was developed by Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), and has been approved in western markets under the brand name Yescarta.
In January 2017, Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) agreed to acquire exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization rights for the product in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze