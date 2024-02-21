Daniel Shelly tasked to build deals at PolTREG

PolTREG (Warsaw Stock Exchange: PTG), a Polish biotech developing cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, has named Daniel Shelly its chief business development officer.
Professor Shelly has been tasked with building the strategic, commercial, research and pharmaceutical partnerships that will enable the Polish company to successfully commercialize its pipeline of cell therapies for diseases such as Type-1 diabetes (T1D), multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
"PolTREG has the most comprehensive pipeline of cell therapies for autoimmune diseases"Piotr Trzonkowski, chief executive of PolTREG, said: "I am elated we were able to attract Dan to help us deliver the promise of Treg cell therapies for a wide range of autoimmune diseases. PolTREG has the most comprehensive pipeline of cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, including T1D and MS, and Dan’s arrival will enable us to continue to deliver the milestones that will bring our lead assets closer to market."
