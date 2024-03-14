Data show $8.5 billion in bispecific antibody sales last year

New research from industry analyst Research and Markets highlights the potential of the bispecific antibody market, indicating strong growth in the present period.

Leveraging advances in medical research, this type of antibody works by using the immune system to target malignant and other diseased cells and tissues with precision.

Currently, there are over 800 candidates of this kind in clinical development, with late stage trials underway across a range of solid cancers like triple negative breast cancer, small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer.