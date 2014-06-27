Debiopharm signs deal with Nobelex Biotech over antibiotics

Swiss pharma company Debiopharm Group and Canadian biotech company Nobelex Biotech have announced a collaboration for two discovery programs to develop antibiotics targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae and enteric species utilizing a novel mechanism of action.
These programs, which issue from Affinium's FabI discovery platform acquired by Debiopharm in February, will lead to the development of narrow-spectrum innovative antibiotics. Nobelex, recently founded by Affinium's former management, will contribute their expertise in microbiology, medicinal chemistry and infectious diseases as well as their knowledge of the platform and experience in the development of innovative antibiotics. Debiopharm will bring its expertise in advancing projects through preclinical and clinical development.
Unmet need
