Monday 29 September 2025

Denali Therapeutics leaps on news of $500 million private placement

28 February 2024
US neurodegenerative diseases focussed biotech Denali Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DNLI) saw its shares rocket more than 38% to $23.35, on news of a $500 million private placement.

Denali has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain existing accredited investors to issue and sell an aggregate of 3,244,689 shares of its common stock at a price of $/17.07 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 26,046,065 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $17.06 per pre-funded warrant share, through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing.

The company is developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the treatment of neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases.

FDA puts hold on Denali's DNL919 IND application
14 January 2022
Biogen exercises option on Denali's amyloid beta program
12 April 2023
Sanofi tells Denali that SAR443820/DNL788 missed Phase II primary endpoint
19 February 2024




Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
