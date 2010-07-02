Monday 29 September 2025

Dendreon shares plunge as Medicare considers coverage of prostate cancer drug Provenge

Biotechnology
2 July 2010

The USA's federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) health program has said it is evaluating the recently-approved breakthrough prostate cancer treatment Provenge (sipuleucel-T), to decide whether national coverage is reasonable and necessary for America's senior citizens.

Provenge is the first in a new therapeutic class known as autologous cellular immunotherapies, whose developer and maker, Dendreon, received US Food and Drug Administration approval to market the drug just over two month agos (The Pharma Letter April 30), with the product acclaimed as a significant step forward in the treatment of prostate cancer and sparking a new area in the cancer vaccines sector, with a mega-blockbuster sales potential.

However, the news of the review by Medicare (a federal program that covers about 45 million senior and disabled Americans) caused Dendreon's share to plunge as much as 23%, as a negative decision could hinder uptake of Provenge, which has a treatment price tag of $93,000 for the full three infusions required.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze