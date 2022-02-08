Despite hefty price, Immunocore's Kimmtrak will dominate uveal melanoma market

The recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of the first T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy, UK biotech Immunocore’s (Nasdaq: IMCR) Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn), for the treatment of uveal melanoma offers such a clear benefit to patients that it will become the standard of care in the USA, says analytics firm GlobalData.
GlobalData estimates the annual cost of treatment with Kimmtrak to be extremely high, between $400,000 and $500,000 in the USA.
Uveal melanoma is a rare cancer of the eye, which in the majority of patients is localized. However, upon becoming metastatic (mUM), the prognosis is dismal, with patients surviving only a year on average.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze