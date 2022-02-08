Despite hefty price, Immunocore's Kimmtrak will dominate uveal melanoma market

The recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of the first T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy, UK biotech Immunocore’s (Nasdaq: IMCR) Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn), for the treatment of uveal melanoma offers such a clear benefit to patients that it will become the standard of care in the USA, says analytics firm GlobalData.

GlobalData estimates the annual cost of treatment with Kimmtrak to be extremely high, between $400,000 and $500,000 in the USA.

Uveal melanoma is a rare cancer of the eye, which in the majority of patients is localized. However, upon becoming metastatic (mUM), the prognosis is dismal, with patients surviving only a year on average.