Developers invest more to explore full potential of CAR-T therapies

New York-based TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX) has entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences (Nasdaq: DTIL) related to an allogeneic CD19 CAR-T cell therapy.

TG has an established record in the multiple sclerosis space, most notably with Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), which is approved in the USA for relapsing forms of the condition.

The company is not alone in paying more attention to the potential of cell therapies in autoimmune diseases, with CAR-T specialist Allogene Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALLO) recently announcing new plans, including a program in lupus.