Dianthus Tx launches with $100 million Series A for next-gen complement therapy

Coming out of stealth since its founding in 2019, US biotech Dianthus Therapeutics today announced the completion of its $100 million Series A financing led by 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from additional investors including Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, Tellus BioVentures, and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.
The financing will be used to expand leadership and scientific teams, advance the company’s lead program, DNTH103, to the clinic this year, and to accelerate additional discovery pipeline programs for people living with severe and rare autoimmune diseases. DNTH103 is a potent, next-generation monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the active form of complement C1s, potentially enabling a lower dosing volume and a less frequent subcutaneous administration that is further enhanced with half-life extension technology.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze