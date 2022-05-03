Sunday 24 November 2024

Dianthus Tx launches with $100 million Series A for next-gen complement therapy

Biotechnology
3 May 2022
Coming out of stealth since its founding in 2019, US biotech Dianthus Therapeutics today announced the completion of its $100 million Series A financing led by 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from additional investors including Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, Tellus BioVentures, and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.

The financing will be used to expand leadership and scientific teams, advance the company’s lead program, DNTH103, to the clinic this year, and to accelerate additional discovery pipeline programs for people living with severe and rare autoimmune diseases. DNTH103 is a potent, next-generation monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the active form of complement C1s, potentially enabling a lower dosing volume and a less frequent subcutaneous administration that is further enhanced with half-life extension technology.

Executive appointments

