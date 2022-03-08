Japanese tech firm deepens interest in AI-driven drug development

The life sciences division of tech major NEC Corporation (TYO: 6701) has bought immuno-oncology assets from Swiss-German biotech Vaximm, for an undisclosed amount.

Vaximm is focused on developing an oral plug and play DNA vaccination technology which works by stimulating patients’ cytotoxic T-cells.

NEC, which is hoping to bring to bear its AI-driven drug discovery platform, has bought all of the company’s neoantigen program assets, including patents.