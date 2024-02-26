Disc Medicine names Pamela Stephenson as CCO

US hematology specialist Disc Medicine (Nasdaq: IRON) today announced the appointment of Pamela Stephenson as the company’s chief commercial officer.

Ms Stephenson is an experienced biotech executive with more than 25 years of significant expertise in commercial and strategic leadership, particularly in therapies for rare diseases, and will be responsible for all aspects of Disc’s global commercialization strategy and execution.

Most recently, she served as the chief commercial officer of Albireo, which was acquired by French pharma firm Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) last year, spearheading the successful launch of Bylvay (odevixibat) for a rare cholestatic liver disease.