Discounted Ajovy first anti-CGRP migraine drug recommended by NICE

The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Ajovy (fremanezumab) for preventing chronic migraine.
The draft guidance recommends use of the drug for preventing chronic migraine in adults where at least three previous preventive treatments have failed, opening the way for up to 10,000 people to receive it on the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales.
