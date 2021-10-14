Wednesday 19 November 2025

Dompé to expand commercial operations for Oxervate to Canada

Biotechnology
14 October 2021
dompe-big

Privately-held Italian biopharma company Dompé Farmaceutici and its Dompé US Inc unit  are planning to expand commercial operations for Oxervate (cenegermin ophthalmic solution) to Canada.

Preparations to enter the market started earlier in 2021 and recently the Human Drug Advisory Panel (HDAP) of Canadian Patented Medicine Pricing Review Board (PMPRB) recommended the classification of Oxervate as providing a Breakthrough Level of Therapeutic Improvement for the treatment of moderate (persistent epithelial defect) or severe (corneal ulcer) neurotrophic keratitis in adults.

The European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for Oxervate (eye drops) for the treatment of moderate to severe neurotrophic keratitis in July 2017, and the US Food and Drug Administration did likewise in August 2018.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first drug for neurotrophic keratitis
23 August 2018
Biotechnology
First biotech neurotrophic keratitis drug Oxervate approved in Europe
31 July 2017
Biotechnology
Dompé CEO spies 2017 EU launch for Oxervate eye drug
23 January 2017
Generics
Dompé sells six brands to Substipharm
25 November 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Arrowhead’s Redemplo in FCS
19 November 2025
Generics
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze