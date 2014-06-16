Doomed future for Tykerb in breast cancer arena, says analyst

The future of Tykerb (lapatinib) in the breast cancer market looks bleak, after the combination of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Tykerb and Herceptin (trastuzumab) in the large Phase III trial, ALTTO, showed no statistical superiority over Herceptin alone for improving disease-free survival (DFS), says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.
Jamie Mallinson, GlobalData’s analyst covering oncology and hematology, says: “Tykerb's future in breast cancer has become unclear, particularly since GlaxoSmithKline made the decision in April this year to sell its oncology portfolio to Swiss drug major Novartis [NOVN: VX].”
He added: “Tykerb has failed to establish itself as a strong competitor in the HER2 positive market, and its use in the adjuvant setting was the only way it could gain a decent share of the breast cancer therapeutics market after Roche [ROG: SIX] launched Perjeta [pertuzumab] and Kadcyla [ado-trastuzumab emtansine or T-DM1].”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze