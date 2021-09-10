Drugmakers urged to drop price of myasthenia gravis drugs by 97%

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released its revised Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of two generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) drugs.
These two products are Soliris (eculizumab), from the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) subsidiary Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and efgartigimod, from argenx (Euronext: ARGX), Halozyme Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HALO), and Zai Lab (HKG: 9688).
"Our analysis suggests that the current list price for eculizumab is far higher than the usual thresholds for cost-effectiveness"Foluso Agboola, the ICER’s vice president of research, said: “Myasthenia gravis is a serious lifelong disease with life-threatening manifestations, and conventional therapy with high-dose corticosteroids remains inadequate for most patients.
