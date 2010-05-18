Dutch firm Pharming initiates DNage divestment, to focus on Rhucin

Netherlands-based biotechnology company Pharming Group NV said yesterday that it has initiated the process to reduce its financial interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary DNage BV in order to reduce the cash need and fully focus on the commercialization of its lead product Rhucin (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), which is currently being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), with a decision expected in the third quarter of this year.
As a first step of this process, the company has reached an agreement with the former shareholders of DNage from whom DNage was acquired by Pharming in 2006. Upon completion of this first step of the divestment process, Pharming's future earn-out payments due to the former DNage shareholders of up to 10 million euros ($12.4 million) will be settled by the issue of 5 million Pharming shares and a 49% stake in DNage. Pharming therefore initially keeps a majority interest of 51% in the share capital of DNage. This is expected to decrease after DNage secures new investors. Until such new financing is completed, Pharming will provide DNage with limited bridge funding. Thereafter, Pharming will discontinue the funding of DNage.
Blockbuster potential for Rhucin
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze