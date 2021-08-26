Saturday 8 November 2025

Eagle swoops for rights to pneumonia candidate

Biotechnology
26 August 2021
eagle_large

US drugmaker Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EGRX) has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with Swiss biotech Combioxin for the commercial rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent ready for Phase IIb/III development for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs.

The deal will make Eagle solely responsible for further clinical development of CAL02 and the company will make an undisclosed upfront payment, followed by additional payments upon achievement of development milestones, regulatory approval and based upon commercial sales.

"This deal, along with the recent landiolol transaction, broadens our pipeline and provides opportunities for continued leadership in the hospital acute care space"Eagle expects to invest $35 million to achieve interim results, which are expected during the first half of 2023.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA Breakthrough status for Astellas/Affinivax pneumonia candidate
13 July 2021
Biotechnology
Incyte out-licenses tafasitamab to InnoCare for Greater China
17 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Positive results for Zambon drug prompt hope in respiratory disease
9 September 2021
Generics
Eagle gets FDA final nod for branded alternative to Alimta
11 February 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze