Earlier use of Keytruda could help some people with cervical cancer

More data from the Phase III KEYNOTE-A18 study have been released, showing the potential for Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) best-selling cancer drug to be used in earlier treatment settings.

The data relate to use of the PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for people who are newly diagnosed with high-risk and locally advanced cervical cancer.

Already available for use later on in the treatment of cervical cancer, Keytruda has picked up approvals across a broad range of cancers over the years.