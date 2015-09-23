Edison ups Medigene’s valuation to 208 million euros from 175 million euros following share placing

Edison Investment Research said it has raised its valuation on Germany’s Medigene (FRA: MDG1) to 208 million euros ($231.5 million) or 10.60 euros per share from 175 million euros, following the company’s fund raising program.
The broker in a research note said the biotech company’s recent 46 million euros capital increase will allow the completion of the Phase I/II dendritic (DC) vaccine trial by 2018 and also help the initiation of a broad immunotherapy clinical programme in TCR (adoptive T cell therapy).
The DC vaccine has technical advantages and also holds great promise as mono or combination therapy, the broking firm said.
