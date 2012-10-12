EFPIA welcomes Commission policy strategy agenda to strengthen Pharma competitiveness

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) welcomes the European Commission Communication on industrial policy as an important step to seeking to secure the competitiveness of the European Union pharmaceutical industry and protect access to medicines for all of Europe’s citizens.

Sir Andrew Witty, the EFPIA president and chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, said: “Innovation is vital to any successful long-term economic strategy. Pharmaceutical innovation can be one of the key platforms of a growth programme for Europe. The pharmaceuticals sector is by far EU’s most R&D intensive industry. Europe is a world leader in this area, but other locations, such as the USA and certain Asian countries, present increasingly strong competition for manufacturing and R&D activities.”

Lack of coordination on pricing and reimbursement recognized